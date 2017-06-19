Hastings man charged with OWI in fatal Barry County crash

Posted 5:13 PM, June 19, 2017, by

Joshua Allerding

HASTINGS, Mich. – A 23-year-old Hastings man has been charged with Operating While Intoxicated Causing Death for a weekend fatal crash.

Barry County Sheriff’s deputies say that Joshua Michael Allerding was driving north on M-43 when he lost control on a curve and his vehicle overturned in water.  His passenger, Camilia Ray, 29, also of Hastings, was trapped in the partially submerged vehicle. She died a short time later at an area hospital.

Allerding was charged on Monday. He was believed to be under the influence of alcohol at the time of the crash.

