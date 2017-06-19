Holland police looking for apartment complex shooting suspects

HOLLAND, Mich. — Holland police are looking for three people involved in a shootout in an apartment complex.

It happened Monday afternoon, just before 3:30 p.m. in the Meadowlanes Apartment complex. Holland police say a white Chrysler 300 with two people inside drove past a man walking on Ramblewood Drive near Norcrest Plane when they allegedly opened fire on him.

Police don’t believe the man was hit, but say he pulled his own gun out and returned fire. The car drove away, and the man was seen getting in a red or burgundy pick-up truck and drove away himself.

Investigators are looking to learn more about those involved with the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call the Holland Department of Public Safety at 616-335-1100 or email them at policetips@cityofholland.com. Anonymous tips can be made by calling Silent Observer at 1-877-887-4536.