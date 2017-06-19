× Officials investigating ‘suspicious’ house fire in Muskegon Hts

MUSKEGON, Mich. — Officials say they’re investigating a morning fire they’re calling suspicious.

The call came in around around 7:30 a.m. in the 3200 block of Jefferson Heights Monday morning.

According to officials, neighbors on scene reported they saw a suspicious person wandering around the home at the time of the fire .

Fire officials tell FOX 17 the home was in the process of being remodeled.

No one was inside and no injuries were reported.