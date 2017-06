× Police: 1 suspect held in mosque attack

LONDON (AP) — London police say one suspect has been detained in an apparent early-morning attack on worshippers standing outside a mosque.

Police say the incident has all the “hallmarks” of a terrorist” incident.

Police said a suspect was quickly and calmly turned over to the police, and that no one else was found in the van.

One man was killed and eight people were seriously injured.