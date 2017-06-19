× Police are asking for help locating missing 84-year-old in Ionia County

IONIA COUNTY, Mich. — Police are asking for help in locating 84-year-old Edward Harry Wray after he didn’t arrive at Sparrow Ionia Hospital as planned.

Wray was last seen getting into his Silver Ford Fiesta around 3:45 a.m. Monday morning. His vehicle has a Michigan license plate, however, there is a large Texas vehicle registratoin in the front left windshield.

He was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue jeans and glasses.

The 84-year-old has been spending time with family in Texas, but is from the Ionia area.

Wray does have early onset dementia.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or the Ionia County Sheriff’s Office.