Police ID victim in fatal weekend crash near Paw Paw

Posted 9:31 AM, June 19, 2017, by

ANTWERP TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police have identified the victim of a fatal crash that occurred on at the intersection of 32nd Street and 45th Street as 30-year-old Alex Yeider from Paw Paw.

An 18-year-old driver from Paw Paw failed to stop at the intersection and struck Yeider’s vehicle, according to police.

Police attempted to revive Yeider but were unsuccessful. The teen driver sustained minor injuries, and the passenger of his vehicle refused medical treatment at the scene.

The crash is still under investigation.

