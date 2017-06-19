Police investigating graffiti vandalism around Newaygo

NEWAYGO, Mich. – Police are trying to determine who was responsible for several instances of graffiti being spread around the city of Newaygo this weekend.

The Newaygo Police Chief tells FOX 17 that the graffiti appeared sometime after 9:00pm Saturday and before 8:30am on Sunday. The graffiti was found on signs, large construction equipment, a pathway and the sign of the Newaygo Congregational United Church of Christ and other buildings.

Police say they are checking with area businesses and homeowners for surveillance videos.

Anyone with information should call the Newaygo Police Department at 231-652-1655.