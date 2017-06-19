Prosecutor: Trial for Jeffrey Willis to begin on September 12

MUSKEGON, Mich. – Trial dates have been set for a Muskegon County man accused of murder of two area women.

Rebekah Bletsch

Jeffrey Willis will be tried in Judge William Marietti’s courtroom in Muskegon for the murder of Rebekah Bletsch.

Bletsch was shot and killed while jogging in June 2014 less than a mile from her home.  Willis was arrested in the spring of 2016 on an abduction charge, which led to charges being filed in the Bletsch murder.  Willis is now also charged with the murder and kidnapping of Jessica Heeringa in 2013.

The Muskegon County Prosecutor says that Willis’s trial for the Bletsch murder will begin on September 12 and is expected to last eight days.

