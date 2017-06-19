× Restaurant Week returns to Grand Rapids with new dining options

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Restaurant Week will take over Grand Rapids again for 12 days of deals, dining and drinking.

“By adding lunch, we are inviting more individuals to dine out and ‘Taste the City’ during Restaurant Week,” said Kate Herron, Director of Marketing for Experience Grand Rapids. “Going into our eighth year, we are excited to add something new to entice more people to check out our participating restaurants.”

New this year, 25 participating restaurants will include a lunch option. For $14, individuals will get to experience a two-course meal.

The week will still include deals on dinner with customers being able to choose either a three-course meal for $28 per person or two people can dine for $28.

Altogether 70 businesses will participate in the event from August 9 – 20.

The week is also set to give back to students at the Secchia Institute for Culinary Education. A dollar from every meal sold during Restaurant Week will go towards the school’s scholarship fund.

Some of the participating restaurants are:

7 Monks Taproom

Atwater Brewery

Brewery Vivant

Charley’s Crab

Grand Rapids Brewing Company

HopCat

MAZZO Cucina D’Italia

Palio Grand Rapids

San Chez Bistro

Terra GR

The Mitten Brewing Company

For a full list of participating restaurants visit https://www.experiencegr.com/restaurant-week/restaurants-menus/.