Reward offered in search for suspected vehicle arsonist

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Kent County detectives are asking for help in finding the person suspected in setting cars on fire last weekend.

Two unoccupied vehicles were set on fire on Sunday morning, June 11, according to investigators, including one at the Lazy T Hotel on Plainfield. Deputies found other vehicles in the area of Plainfield Avenue NE and Rupert Street NE where someone had attempted to set those cars on fire as well.

A video from a home surveillance system in the area of Plainfield and Lamberton Lake NE may show the suspect trying to light another vehicle on fire.

The Michigan Arson Prevention Committee is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the suspect.

If you know anything, contact the detectives at 616-632-6015 or Silent Observer at 616-774-2345.