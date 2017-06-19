Spectrum Health celebrates 30 years of Aero Med

Spectrum Health is celebrating their 30th anniversary of Aero Med, which has helped more than 19,000 patients.

The need for Aero Med was identified in 1985 for quick transport via flight services for trauma and medical cases, with their first flight taking place in March of 1987.

Since then, Areo Med has transported more than 19,374 patients.

Spectrum Health currently operates two Sikorsky helicopters stationed in Grand Rapids, with one of those helicopters on duty 24/7. Each flight carries two critical care team members and the pilot, making sure the patient has everything they need to have a higher success rate of survival.

Tiffany Obetts, Operations Director of Aero Med, talks more about Aero Med, and how they're celebrating its 30th anniversary.

To learn more about Aero Med services, visit spectrumhealth.org.

