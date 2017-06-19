TLC’s Dr. Christmas sprucing things up for Sturgis Fest Electric Parade

Posted 11:28 AM, June 19, 2017, by , Updated at 11:27AM, June 19, 2017

World renowned decorators from TLC's "Deck the Halls with Dr. Christmas" are in West Michigan to spruce up the neighborhood for the Sturgis Fest Electric Parade this week.

Bob "Dr. Christmas" Pranga and Debi Staron discuss their role in producing the newly reinvigorating Sturgis Fest "Electric Parade" and festival.

Sturgis Fest has multiple events and activities going on now through June 24th.

Dr. Christmas will have a show on Tuesday at the Sturges Young Auditorium at 7 p.m.

For a complete schedule of events, visit sturgisfestmi.com.

