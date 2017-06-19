Win tickets to see Brad Paisley at Soaring Eagle Casino
-
Concerts, events, and more at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel
-
Brad Paisley and more coming to Soaring Eagle
-
Outdoor concerts and themed weekends coming to Soaring Eagle
-
Spring and summer concerts and events at Soaring Eagle
-
Soaring Eagle appearing at West Michigan Women’s Expo
-
-
Spring Break activities galore at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel
-
Jason Aldean performing at Soaring Eagle this summer
-
St. Patrick’s Day at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel
-
St. Patty’s Day activities and more coming to Soaring Eagle Waterpark
-
Concert line-up for Independence Day weekend at Soaring Eagle
-
-
Fleetwood Mac and more coming to Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel
-
Father’s Day Events and activities at Soaring Eagle Waterpark and Hotel
-
Here’s what’s happening at Soaring Eagle during Memorial Day weekend and beyond
3 comments
Juliet
I would love to see him in concert!
Shari Post
I would love to see Brad Paisley!!!
Christine Schumacher
Crushin ‘It!!!!