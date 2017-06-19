X-Train rumbles through Kalamazoo again; several arrested

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The X-Train returned this weekend in Kalamazoo, causing chaos for residents in a neighborhood and leading to several arrests.
The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is, once again, asking those involved to stop.
Late this past Saturday, a large gathering involving several vehicles and hundreds of people moved along North Sage Street, with excessive noise.
Police spent most of the night chasing participants, towing cars and making arrests. Police recovered a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of Union. They wrote more than 20 citations and towed seven cars. One driver was arrested for possession of a weapon and illegal drugs. Several others were arrested on outstanding warrants, narcotics and driving offenses.
Police are asking for people involved in the X-Trail to find a better way to spend their summer night.
Anyone with information on participants and organizers of the X-Train should call 269-337-8994.
3 comments
steve
They’re again asking the participants to stop. Like the second time is going to work when the first one wouldn’t. Who in hell is that stupid? They’re not going to stop. They’re a bunch of modern day Neanderthals that have no respect for others. Stop talking cops and start arresting every single one and fine the hell out of them and if they can’t come up with the money, throw them in jail for an extended stay. The law abiding people deserve better, and cops, it’s your job to help give it to them.
Michael
Did you not read the article or is it a comprehension problem?
The police ARE arresting them. Asking people to spend their time doing something else while making arrests is the nice way of saying, “Do something else or you will be going to jail”.
steve
I comprehend just fine. Sure, they’re making arrests and they did in the past. But, apparently the jerks didn’t get the message, just like some of those that comment here. If the cops are going to arrest these people, make the punishment so damn harsh that they’ll remember it. It may be a deterrent in the future, maybe not. But it might be a chance that those that enjoy peace and quiet don’t have now.