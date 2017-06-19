X-Train rumbles through Kalamazoo again; several arrested

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - The X-Train returned this weekend in Kalamazoo, causing chaos for residents in a neighborhood and leading to several arrests.

The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is, once again, asking those involved to stop.

Late this past Saturday, a large gathering involving several vehicles and hundreds of people moved along North Sage Street, with excessive noise.

Police spent most of the night chasing participants, towing cars and making arrests. Police recovered a stolen vehicle in the 1700 block of Union. They wrote more than 20 citations and towed seven cars. One driver was arrested for possession of a weapon and illegal drugs. Several others were arrested on outstanding warrants, narcotics and driving offenses.

Police are asking for people involved in the X-Trail to find a better way to spend their summer night.

Anyone with information on participants and organizers of the X-Train should call 269-337-8994.