Benton Harbor police searching for men in attempted abduction

BENTON HARBOR, Mich. – Police are looking for a group of men accused of trying to abduct a group of six women.

The incident happened at about 2:00am Monday on Ogden Avenue in Benton Harbor. The women say they were walking when a black Chevy Impala and a silver truck pulled up to them. They say several men with guns got out of the vehicles and tried to force them into their vehicles.

The women ran and the men chased them, but they got away.

Police say the suspect’s vehicles may have had out of state license plates on them, possibly from Indiana.

Anyone with information should call Benton Harbor police.