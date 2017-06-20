Blues Boxing Gym Helping Kids Stay of the Streets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The community showed up big on Tuesday night at Blue's Gym in Grand Rapids to help share their message and ask for support through donations.

Floyd Mayweather Sr. was in attendance helping the owner, Dino Newville, spread the word about supporting kids and keeping them off the streets. Blue's Gym is a non-profit that provides classes such as boxing and karate for free to children in the community.