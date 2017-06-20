Floyd Mayweather Sr. was in attendance helping the owner, Dino Newville, spread the word about supporting kids and keeping them off the streets. Blue's Gym is a non-profit that provides classes such as boxing and karate for free to children in the community.
Blues Boxing Gym Helping Kids Stay of the Streets
