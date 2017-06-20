Elementary school principal, son found unresponsive

Posted 6:42 AM, June 20, 2017, by , Updated at 07:24AM, June 20, 2017

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools canceled all activities Tuesday ‘due to a tragedy.’

According to Superintendent Garth Cooper, elementary Principal George Heckman and his oldest son were found unresponsive Monday night in Carson City.

Heckman was set to become the district’s superintendent in 10 days.

A crisis team will be available to the community beginning at 9 a.m.  There will also be transportation between the elementary and high school for students and staff members needing counseling.

Stay with FOX 17 for updates on this situation.

 

Related stories

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s