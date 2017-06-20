Elementary school principal, son found unresponsive

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools canceled all activities Tuesday ‘due to a tragedy.’

According to Superintendent Garth Cooper, elementary Principal George Heckman and his oldest son were found unresponsive Monday night in Carson City.

Heckman was set to become the district’s superintendent in 10 days.

A crisis team will be available to the community beginning at 9 a.m. There will also be transportation between the elementary and high school for students and staff members needing counseling.

