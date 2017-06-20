From farm to table; CIM students grow and use fresh, local ingredients

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Summer is the perfect time to stop at the farmer's market to get fresh, locally grown fruits and vegetables. When cooking with fresh ingredients, the food always tastes better than using frozen or prepackaged foods.

The chefs and students at the Culinary Institute of Michigan always take advantage of what's available at the farmer's market, incorporating whatever is in season with their gourmet dishes.

Not only do they use fresh and local ingredients, they also learn how to grow their own food. The students grow fruits, vegetables, herbs and spices to use in their own dishes, learning about the process of food from farm to table.

Todd went to the Culinary Institute of Michigan, where he met up with Chef Damon to cook up a sweet summer dish of pork and asparagus.

For more information about becoming a student at CIM or to schedule a visit, call 1-855-487-7888 or visit them online.