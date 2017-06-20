Funeral procession detailed for fire chief killed on I-94

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – The public is invited to line the funeral procession route of a local fire chief killed in the line of duty last week.

Comstock Fire Chief Ed Switalski died June 14 when responding to a crash on I-94. He was hit by a passing vehicle.

Wednesday, the procession begins at 9:00 a.m. at Langeland Funeral Home on 9th Street. The community is invited to line the procession route to say their goodbyes and honor Switalski. The procession will end at Wings Event Center on Sprinkle Road, where the funeral will begin around noon.

Hundreds of fire departments from the region are expected to take part in the procession. Traffic in the region will be impacted.

• 9th Street north to Stadium Drive.

• Stadium Drive east to Michigan Avenue.

• Michigan Avenue east to Riverview Drive.

• Riverview Drive north to M-43 (Gull Road).

• M-43 (Gull Road) east to H Avenue.

• H Avenue east to South 33rd Street.

• South 33rd Street south to M-96 (East Michigan Avenue).

• M-96 (East Michigan Avenue) west to M-96 (King Highway).

• M-96 (King Highway) west to River Street.

• River Street south to East ML Avenue.

• East ML Avenue west to South Sprinkle Road.

• South Sprinkle Road south to Covington Road.