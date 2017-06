× Hazmat situation near Spectrum Health

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – Hazmat crews are responding to an active situation near Spectrum Health in downtown Grand Rapids.

The Grand Rapids Fire Department tells FOX 17 the incident was called in from 330 Barclay Avenue NE, which is the Helen DeVos Children’s Outpatient Center.

The caller said there was an “odd smell.” The building has been evacuated.

Building being evacuated is across the street from Spectrum ER on Barclay NE. No reports yet of anyone being sickened. @FOX17 — Josh Sidorowicz (@joshsidorowicz) June 20, 2017

We have a crew at the scene and we’ll have more details as they become available.