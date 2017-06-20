Morning Buzz: City of Plainwell raising money for a dog park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

1. After being fully funded, plans for a new high school in Grand Rapids are moving forward.

The $20 million Spanish-English Immersion High School will be built in the city's Roosevelt Park Neighborhood near Rumsey Street and Grandville Avenue.

District officials say the project is funded thanks to the $174 million bond that voters passed in 2015.

The next step is getting the plans approved, then presenting them to the City Commission, all likely to happen over the summer.

Officials say the school will likely open in the fall of 2020.

2. Grand Haven Public Schools are adding a new class to the high school curriculum centered around manufacturing.

The "Shape Corporation" is investing more than $300,000 to get it started.

Everyone involved says the program will improve how students are able to prepare for future careers.

The new classes will start in the 2018-19 school year.

3. Three local cities just kicked off their first ever restaurant week.

About 20 restaurants in Saugatuck, Douglas, and Fennville are taking part. They're all showcasing their signature food and drinks and laid back atmosphere.

Some restaurants that are participating include Borrowed Time, Crane's Pie Pantry, Salt of the Earth and about a dozen others.

meal prices for participating restaurants are $10, $15 or $30. The deals run through Friday, June 23.

4. The city of Plainwell is trying to raise money for a new dog park.

The city itself has already donated park of Cook Park for the new project, but they still need to raise $20,000.

The good news is the Michigan Economic Development Corporation is holding a matching challenge, so if the city can raise the money, they'll provide another $20,000.

Officials say the new park will include separate areas for large and small dogs, as well as watering stations and extra walking paths.

To donate, click here.

5. The home of Grand Rapids Griffins is getting a slight makeover after the team won the Calder Cup.

On Monday morning, crews put up a new logo on the windows of the Van Andel Arena downtown, showing that the Griffins are the Calder Cup Champions.

They beat the Syracuse Crunch last week on home ice. This is their second title in five seasons, and it's the first time they won the championship on home ice.