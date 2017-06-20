Police: Distracted driving is to blame for Fruitport Twp crash

Posted 10:25 AM, June 20, 2017, by , Updated at 10:31AM, June 20, 2017

Photo Gallery

Inline

FRUITPORT TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Police say distracted driving is  to blame for a rollover crash involving an Airstream trailer late Monday night.

It happened just before 11 p.m. near I-96 and County Line in Muskegon County’s Fruitport Township.

An SUV reportedly lost control, rolled over and struck a travel trailer. According to the Fruitport Township Police Department, debris was scattered across the roadway and extensive damage was reported. The driver of the SUV reportedly admitted to being distracted by and electronic device.

Police say no one was injured in the crash.

The Muskegon County street sweeper was brought in to clean up the roadway.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s