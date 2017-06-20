Police: Grand Rapids woman drowns in Grand Traverse Resort pond

GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, Mich. —  Authorities say a 36-year-old Grand Rapids woman drowned over the weekend at a pond at the Grand Traverse Resort.

The body of Brooke Jordan Blake was found Saturday in the pond.  The Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office says she had been staying at the resort with her husband and three children.

An autopsy showed Blake died from drowning and there were no signs of trauma or any evidence of foul play, according to a release from the sheriff’s office.  Toxicology results are pending.

 

