SPRINGFIELD, Mich. — Police are calling a fire at a playground in the City of Springfield suspicious.

Officials responded to a fire at the B. Carol Hinton Park on 27th Street near Frisbie Boulevard to find the equipment engulfed.

Anyone with information on the incident is asked to call the Calhoun County Sheriff’s Detectives at 269-781-0880 or Silent Observer at 269-781-9700.