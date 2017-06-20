× Puppy mutilated in botched neutering finds a ‘furever family’

DETROIT, Mich– More than a month after a blue pit bull puppy was found in a park, injured from a botched neutering job, The Detroit Dog Rescue says he’s been adopted.

The puppy, named Chandler, was found in Detroit’s Chandler Park in early May. The Detroit Dog Rescue said at the time, his reproductive organs were hanging out of his body, likely the worked of a bad neutering job done without anesthesia. They also say Chandler was tortured and thrown out of a car before he was saved.

After undergoing procedures to repair his injuries, on Monday, Chandler was taken home by a new family in Hazel Park. His new dad, James Rigato, is the owner of the restaurant, Mabel Gray. He was also a contestant on the show Top Chef.

Rigato told FOX 2 in Detroit he and his girlfriend already have a dog who’s 5-years-old and that it’s time she had a little brother.

Chandler’s attacker still hasn’t been found and there is a $2,000 reward for information leading to an arrest in the case. Anyone with information is asked to call 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

The Detroit Dog Rescue currently has more than 40 dogs available for adoption. If you would like to help, but aren’t able to adopt, the rescue is always in need of donations.