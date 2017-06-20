School cancels activities ‘due to a tragedy’

Posted 5:53 AM, June 20, 2017, by , Updated at 06:07AM, June 20, 2017

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. —  Pewamo-Westphalia Community Schools announced that all activities are canceled today “due to tragedy.”

According to Facebook posts, a crisis team will be available to the community at the high school auditorium beginning at 9 a.m. The school will also offer transportation between the elementary and high school for student and staff counseling.

Along with canceling school activities, the central and superintendent’s offices will be closed.

The reasoning for the closure is unknown at this time.

Stay with FOX 17 for all updates regarding this situation.

