Tech Tuesday: Greatest technology developments of 2017 (so far)

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- Only half way through 2017 and there's already a swath of innovations in technology. We sat down with Camren De Waard with Genius Phone Repair to talk more in-depth about just a handful that stuck out.

Facial recognition software is being expanded into the consumer sector. Face++ is a Chinese startup whose facial recognition software can be found in apps like AliPay, where you'll soon be able to use just your face to log in and manage your account, and Didi, a ridesharing company in China that uses it to confirm that drivers are the correct drivers. Computer company Lenovo is also incorporating the software so users can log into their computers with their face.

Researchers in Belgium have created a small scale device that can convert air pollution into power. It's powered by a solar panel, and purifies air and creates hydrogen gas, which is stored and used later as fuel.

The future of transportation is talked about a lot, and will be a bigger talking point in the future with cities growing and traffic getting more congested. One solution pitched by Elon Musk is to dig tunnels and have vehicles move through on "skates" at quicker speeds. However, tunnels are expensive; it currently costs about $1 billion per mile. Enter Musk's "The Boring Company," whose goal is make tunneling cheaper and more efficient.

