Try these new mouth-watering items from Arby’s

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Arby's is known for their roast beef, turkey, and premium angus beef sandwiches, sliced fresh every day.

This summer, they're switching it up and have recently added a lot more to their menu for the summer.

They now have items like pizza sliders and milkshakes, making anyone's mouth water this summer:

$1 Sliders

Pizza

Buffalo

Roast Beef (with Jalapenos)

Chicken

Turkey

Ham

Corned Beef

Half Pound Roast Beef Sandwiches

Classic Roast Beef

Beef 'n Cheddar

French Dip

Handcrafted Milkshakes

Jamocha

Chocolate

Vanilla

Orange Cream

To look at their full menu, visit Arbys.com.