‘UP’ in arms: Upper Peninsula left off ticket website

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. – Here’s your latest social media guideline for businesses: Do not “tick off” the Upper Peninsula.

A website called TickPick, which bills itself as an alternative to ticket broker websites like StubHub, has a map of all the areas they cover on their website. Somehow they either forgot the Upper Peninsula or thought that Lake Michigan, Lake Huron and Lake Superior are all really bigger than they already are.

Now, of course, when people started bringing it up on their website and on their Facebook page, a simple apology would probably have made the controversy go away. But no, they didn’t do that. (and the response did bring some bad language from up north.)

As of Tuesday morning, the 800+ “1 star” reviews of TickPick on Facebook has driven their average down to 1.7.

But a couple of people got that today is probably not an easy day for TickPick’s Social Media Manager.