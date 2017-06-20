× WMU to offer students a new option to earn nursing degree

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University announced that the school will offer students a new way to earn a Bachelor of Science in Nursing.

Beginning fall of 2017 eligible students will be able to earn their degree at the WMU Bronson School of Nursing online.

According to a press release from WMU, the program aims to help students who already have an associates degree earn their BSN.

“To maintain the high quality of our program, we maintain quality control of the curriculum, the syllabi and the people who teach our courses,” explains Dr. Mary Lagerwey, director of the WMU Bronson School of Nursing. “We know our faculty well, we train them in the curriculum and we regularly evaluate how they deliver the content and meet student needs. We also keep class sizes small so students get individual attention.”

This is the second nursing degree that WMU has offered online. In fall 2016 the university began offering students the option to earn a Master of Science in Nursing online.

Both programs are accredited.