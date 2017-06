Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WYOMING, Mich. -- Wyoming high school announced Irv Sigler as their new head football coach on Tuesday afternoon.

Sigler has been a coach in the area for the past two decades. Most recently, he was the offensive coordinator at Hope College last year under first-year head coach Pete Stuursma.

The coaching position opened after Sam Becker left the position for the head coaching job at Kenowa Hills.