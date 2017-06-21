12 people hurt, including 7 kids, in Kalamazoo crash

KALAMAZOO, Mich. – Twelve people were hurt in a three-vehicle crash on US-131 in Kalamazoo Township Wednesday afternoon.

The crash happened just after noon on northbound US-131 at the 41 mile marker in Kalamazoo Township.

Kalamazoo deputies say that a vehicle heading south on US-131 driven by an 18-year-old Kalamazoo man crossed the median and hit two vehicles heading north.

Seven of the injured were children between the ages of six months and 13 years old. All of the children were taken to local hospitals with non-life threatening injuries.

One person, a 20-year-old who was a passenger in the southbound vehicle, is in critical condition. Three other adults were taken to area hospitals with other injuries.

The crash is still under investigation.