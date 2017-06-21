Ahoy! Mackinaw City’s new pirate ship cruise perfect for family fun

Posted 11:14 AM, June 21, 2017

Your sensational summer is waiting in Mackinaw City! The 'Good Fortune' is the name of a pirate ship that can take you and your kids on an adventure. You'll shoot water cannons (and hear a real one being fired), swab the decks, hoist the Jolly Roger, and search for sunken treasure. Learn more in our interview and don't forget to check out www.mackinawcity.com for more.

