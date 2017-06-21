Your sensational summer is waiting in Mackinaw City! The 'Good Fortune' is the name of a pirate ship that can take you and your kids on an adventure. You'll shoot water cannons (and hear a real one being fired), swab the decks, hoist the Jolly Roger, and search for sunken treasure. Learn more in our interview and don't forget to check out www.mackinawcity.com for more.
Ahoy! Mackinaw City’s new pirate ship cruise perfect for family fun
