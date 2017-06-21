Kids love technology. But there's nothing like curling up with a good book and if your kids love to read, Michigan based author Kristen Tracy has a new story for them. It's her twelfth novel titled 'Project Unpopular: Totally Crushed.' We spoke with her and learned how she incorporates a piece of Michigan into every book she writes.
Author Kristen Tracy’s New Book ‘Project Unpopular: Totally Crushed’
