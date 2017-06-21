Board lets denial of Nestle water pump station permit stand

OSCEOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — A zoning appeals board has dealt another setback to a bottled-water company that wants to pump more groundwater in western Michigan.

Nestle Waters North America had appealed the Osceola Township Planning Commission’s decision in April to deny a request for a permit to build a new pumping station. MLive.com reports a zoning appeals board on Tuesday let that denial stand.

Nestle says it’s disappointed with the decision.

The Osceola Township Zoning Board of Appeals was split on the appeal. The planning commission had denied granting Nestle the permit for the pipeline booster station at Spring Hill Camp. It’s part of the company’s proposal to withdraw up to 400 gallons per minute from a well in Osceola County.

Nestle’s state permit request on its pumping plans is pending.