Canadian accused of stabbing Flint airport officer appears in court

Posted 8:05 PM, June 21, 2017, by

FLINT, Mich. (AP) — A Canadian man accused of stabbing a police officer at the airport in Flint, Michigan, has appeared in federal court.

Amor Ftouhi heard the charge against him Wednesday and will get a court-appointed attorney. Court spokesman David Ashenfelter says Ftouhi will remain in custody until a bond hearing next Wednesday.

The FBI says Ftouhi stabbed Lt. Jeff Neville with a large knife and declared “Allahu akbar,” the Arabic phrase for “God is great.” Neville is in stable condition.

U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions says the stabbing is being investigated as an act of terrorism.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s