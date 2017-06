CASS COUNTY, Mich. — A boy died at a farm after falling in front of moving farm equipment Wednesday afternoon.

Cass County deputies say it happened at a farm in the 19000 block of Dewey Lake St in Volina Township, around 3:30 p.m. They say a child was riding on farm equipment when he fell under it, which then rolled over him.

He was taken to the hospital, where he later died as a result of his injuries.

Deputies say the accident is being investigated.