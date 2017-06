Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KALAMAZOO, Mich. - Over 200 fire and emergency vehicles are lined up to pay tribute to the Comstock Fire Chief, who was killed in the line of duty a week ago.

Crews from all over the Midwest are gathering to pay their respects to Chief Ed Switalski. He died June 14 when responding to a crash on I-94. He was hit by a passing vehicle.

Processional begins for Chief Ed Switalski. Law enforcement officials saluting a man known as a true fireman at heart. // @FOX17 pic.twitter.com/J1ESW2kqaP — Lauren Edwards (@CallMeLedwards) June 21, 2017

The procession started at about 9:00am and will end at Wings Event Center where the funeral will take place at about noon.