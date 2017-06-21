Flint airport officer attacked; FBI investigating whether attack was terrorism

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FLINT, Mich. (AP/FOX 17) — Officials on Wednesday evacuated an airport in Flint, Michigan, where a witness said he saw an officer bleeding from his neck and a knife nearby on the ground.

On Twitter, Michigan State Police say the officer is in critical condition and the FBI was leading the investigation. Family and friends confirmed to FOX 17 the officer is Jeff Neville.

The FBI says that a suspect has been taken into custody and is being questioned. The FBI, with local law enforcement are investigating the motive and nature of the attack and say that there are reports that the attacker made statements while attacking Neville. The FBI says it is too early to say whether or not this was an act of terrorism, but they do believe this was an isolated incident.

The FBI says they have no credible information of any threat right now to the Flint area.

Anyone with tips or information, should call the FBI in Detroit at 313-965-2323.

Ken Brown tells The Flint Journal he was dropping off his daughter at the airport and saw the officer bleeding from his neck. He says he saw a man detained by police and a knife on the ground.

"The cop was on his hands and knees bleeding from his neck," Brown said. "I said they need to get him a towel."

As we wait to learn more about the incident at Bishop Airport, please keep the attacked officer in your thoughts & prayers. — Governor Rick Snyder (@onetoughnerd) June 21, 2017

Cherie Carpenter, who was awaiting a flight to Texas to see her new grandchild, tells Flint TV station WJRT she saw the attacker being led away in handcuffs. She described the man in custody as appearing "blank, just totally blank."

The ATF tweeted that they are also on the scene.

BREAKING: ATF agents and K-9 Jax are on the scene at @FNTAirport investigating an officer involved stabbing w/ law enforcement partners. pic.twitter.com/Qyyepb9rTk — ATF HQ (@ATFHQ) June 21, 2017

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Raw video of the scene: