× Ford Airport increases security after Flint incident

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. – The Gerald R. Ford International Airport says that the airport is secure, but visitors may notice extra security in response to an incident at Bishop International Airport in Flint Wednesday.

An airport officer in Flint was stabbed in the neck by a man late Wednesday morning. The officer, Jeff Neville, was critically injured, but is now listed in stable condition. Bishop International has been evacuated and the FBI is investigating.

Tara Hernandez of the Ford Airport says there are no changes to alerts at the Grand Rapids airport at this time, but extra security is on the scene.

We’ll have more details as they become available.