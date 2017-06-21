Locket with child’s ashes found in Allegan not connected with Niles missing locket

CALEDONIA, Mich. – Dozens of FOX 17 viewers have been contacting us today regarding the story about a Niles woman who lost a locket that contained her son’s ashes.

Aylah Jennings found a locket with ashes, in remembrance of a child, at the Vitale’s Restaurant in Allegan last night and posted it on Facebook. She now has almost 3,000 shares and many of you have been contacting us about the connection to the Niles case. Her friend, Brooke Krotz, also posted and has almost 3,000 shares.

We have contacted Amanda Shears from Niles and confirmed that the locket found in Allegan is not her locket.

But, we still haven’t found the owner of the locket. Feel free to share and help out.