Man pleads to manslaughter after daughter hurt in 2002 dies

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — A New Jersey man who served more than three years in prison for injuring his baby daughter in 2002 has pleaded guilty to involuntary manslaughter in Michigan after her 2015 death was attributed to complications from those injuries.

The Lansing State Journal reports 33-year-old Marcus Claudius Oglesby is awaiting sentencing July 19 after entering the plea last week in Ingham County Circuit Court. He was charged in 2016 with second-degree murder.

Keyaria Oglesby died Nov. 29, 2015, at age 13. Prosecutors have said an autopsy determined her death stemmed from circumstances related to the abuse case.

Oglesby, of Runnemede, New Jersey, lived in Lansing when his daughter was hurt.
He has said the injuries were accidental. Court records show a jury convicted him in 2003 of child abuse.

