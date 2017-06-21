Morning Buzz: Have you tried the new Lucky Charms milkshake?

- Today is the official first day of summer! It began at 12:24 a.m. precisely and today will be the day with the most hours of sunlight. It's called the June solstice. Don't forget your sunscreen as the forecast looks beautiful.
- Grand Haven's city officials are discussing enforcing a fee for boats spending the night at the sea wall. The fee isn't a new one, it's been around since 2005, but it hasn't made it past the recommendation stage. There has been no final decision on enforcement yet and boaters aren't happy about it citing sporadic enforcement and not knowing where the money is going.
- Uber will incorporate tipping into its system as the company pledges to make improvements over the next six months.
- Amazon Prime Wardrobe is entering the clothing service industry by offering its members items of clothing shipped directly to their doors. Customers then have seven days to determine which of the items, if any, they want to purchase. Return shipping is free.
- Select Burger King restaurants across the country are launching a new milkshake. The Lucky Charms shake will come with vanilla soft serve, syrup, and Lucky Charms cereal. The chain already offers a Froot Loops shake.