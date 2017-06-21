Police: St. Joseph building evacuated after report of ‘suspicious’ person

Posted 2:47 PM, June 21, 2017, by

Courtesy ABC57

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — A LECO Corporation building was evacuated Wednesday after police received a report of a “suspicious” person, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

Police were called to the building at 3000 Lakeview Ave. at about 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say there were no reports of any injuries and the person was later located outside of Berrien County and was not found on LECO property.

Police conducted a search of the building as a “precautionary measure.”

No other details about the incident were available.

 

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s