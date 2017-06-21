× Police: St. Joseph building evacuated after report of ‘suspicious’ person

ST. JOSEPH, Mich. — A LECO Corporation building was evacuated Wednesday after police received a report of a “suspicious” person, according to the Berrien County Sheriff’s Office.

Police were called to the building at 3000 Lakeview Ave. at about 12 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials say there were no reports of any injuries and the person was later located outside of Berrien County and was not found on LECO property.

Police conducted a search of the building as a “precautionary measure.”

No other details about the incident were available.