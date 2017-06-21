Take your workout outside for ‘Nature’s Gym Day’

Posted 11:03 AM, June 21, 2017, by , Updated at 11:06AM, June 21, 2017

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. -- The first day of summer is officially here and you're invited to get outside and enjoy a fun workout.

'Nature`s Gym Day' is being put on by Merrell and Moosejaw at Rosa Parks Circle.

Coach Craig Duncan with GRIT LIFE will be their putting everyone through a 45 minute boot-camp workout.

There will also be a happy hour afterwards with Founders beer and tacos, plus several giveaways.

Demo Merrell shoes will also be available to try on during the workout.

WHEN: Wednesday, June 21st, 2017 – The first day of summer and the longest day of the year!

WHERE: Rosa Parks Circle 135 Monroe Center Street NW

TIME: 5:45PM-8:30PM

What the workout will look like:

More fitness games:

1 Comment

  • james

    Thanks for sharing your wonderful blog with us.This blog will motivate others.It really works for those who want to make their body fit and slim trim.Healthy body is so necessary and everyone should love their body.

    Reply