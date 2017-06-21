Vegas chooses Tomas Nosek in expansion draft

LAS VEGAS, Nevada — The Vegas Golden Knights have selected forward Tomas Nosek fro the Detroit Red Wings in the NHL expansion draft.

Nosek played just 11 games with Detroit this scoring 1 goal.

Nosek played most of the season in Grand Rapids and led the Griffins in goals (10) and points (22) in the Calder Cup Playoffs leading the team to winning the Calder Cup.

Vegas also selected former Red Wing Teemu Pulkkinen. Pulkkinen scored 2 goals in 13 games with the Arizona Coyotes last season.

