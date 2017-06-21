Vehicle pulls out in front of motorcyclist causing crash

JEFFERSON TWP., Mich. — A woman lost control of her motorcycle near the intersection of Daily Road and Pine Lake Street in Jefferson Township when a vehicle pulled out in front of her, causing her to crash.

Police responded to the report of the crash around 5 p.m. and located motorcyclist Christine Zupsich.

The 49-year-old from Elkhart, Indiana sustained some injuries during the incident but was treated on scene. She was wearing a helmet.

The unidentified vehicle wasn’t at the scene when police arrived and has not been located.

The incident is still under investigation by the Cass County Sheriff’s Department.

