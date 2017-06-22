Authorities: 1 dead in multi-vehicle Michigan highway crash

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. (AP) — Authorities say a 20-year-old man who was among 12 people injured in a multi-vehicle crash along a southwestern Michigan highway has died.

The Kalamazoo County sheriff’s office says in a statement Thursday that Lawrence White of Kalamazoo died following the midday crash Wednesday.

Seven children and four other adults were injured. The department says they were hurt when a vehicle driven by an 18-year-old Kalamazoo man crossed the median on U.S. 131 in Kalamazoo Township and struck two other vehicles headed in the opposite direction.

White was a passenger in the vehicle that crossed the median.

Ages of the injured children range from six months to 13 years old. Authorities say their injuries were not life-threatening. The adults range in age from 18 to 57.

The crash remains under investigation.

