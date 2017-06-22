Bill to repeal Michigan’s switchblade ban going to Snyder

Posted 4:33 PM, June 22, 2017, by

LANSING, Mich. (AP) — Michigan would no longer ban switchblades under a bill sent to Gov. Rick Snyder.

The Senate on Thursday voted 36-1 to finalize legislation to repeal a prohibition against selling or possessing a knife with blades that can be opened by the flick of a button, pressure on the handle or “other mechanical contrivance.”

A violation is a misdemeanor punishable by up to one year in jail and a $300 fine.

Lawmakers say the switchblade ban is unnecessary and is being enforced unevenly across the state.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

1 Comment

  • steve

    Another example of the courts being either unable or unwilling to do what they’re supposed to. They should be illegal with absolute uniformity statewide. Nobody needs a switchblade, and this is another case of the bad guys winning because the good guys won’t do their job.

    Reply