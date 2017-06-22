Coldwater psychologist pleads guilty to billing for fraudulent sessions

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — A psychologist has pleaded guilty to making false insurance claims at his southwest Michigan practice.

George E. Compton of Sturgis entered a guilty plea in federal court Thursday for an alleged health care scheme that lasted from January 2013 to June 2016.

The US Attorney’s Office says that Compton defrauded health care benefit programs of at least a quarter million dollars. He would apparently build relationships with legitimate patients and then later bill their insurance companies for sessions that never took place.

The US Attorney’s Office notes that when his illegitimate billings were on occasion noticed by patients and healthcare companies, he would explain they were due to an “honest mistake” or the fault of his auto-billing system.

When Compton was audited by one of the healthcare companies, he created fake counseling session notes to make the billings appear legitimate.

At least once, Compton billed for sessions with a patient that was in an induced coma. On another occasion, Compton billed for a session at his office in Coldwater on a date he was actually in Pittsburgh.

“Today’s guilty plea should serve as a warning that those who place their own greed for profits above honest billing practices will be identified and prosecuted,” David P. Gelios, Special Agent in Charge of the Detroit Division of the FBI, said in a release.

Compton faces up to 10 years in prison when he is sentenced. He will also be ordered to pay restitution to his victims.